Mohammad Abbas: Leicestershire secure fast bowler's return in 2019

Mohammad Abbas in action for Leicestershire
Mohammad Abbas made 10 County Championship appearances for Leicestershire this season

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas will return as Leicestershire's main overseas player next season.

The 28-year-old took 50 wickets for the Foxes in County Championship Division Two this season at an average of 17.72.

Abbas will be available again next summer to play in the Championship and the 50-over One-Day Cup.

He was named man of the series during Pakistan's 1-1 draw with England in May, taking 10 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls at Lord's.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Leicestershire," he told the club website. "I've relished the chance to be a senior bowler and I'm looking forward to coming back next year."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you