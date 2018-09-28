Mohammad Abbas: Leicestershire secure fast bowler's return in 2019

Mohammad Abbas made 10 County Championship appearances for Leicestershire this season

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas will return as Leicestershire's main overseas player next season.

The 28-year-old took 50 wickets for the Foxes in County Championship Division Two this season at an average of 17.72.

Abbas will be available again next summer to play in the Championship and the 50-over One-Day Cup.

He was named man of the series during Pakistan's 1-1 draw with England in May, taking 10 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls at Lord's.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Leicestershire," he told the club website. "I've relished the chance to be a senior bowler and I'm looking forward to coming back next year."