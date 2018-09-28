Josh Tongue: Worcestershire bowler to miss England Lions tour with injury

Worcestershire bowler Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue has taken 91 wickets in 26 first-class matches so far in his career

Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue will miss this winter's England Lions tour of the UAE after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot.

The 20-year-old had been named in the Lions' squad for the four-day fixture against Pakistan A in November.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, who was already in the limited-overs squad, has replaced Tongue in the red-ball side.

As well as the four-day fixtures, the Lions will also play five 50-over matches and two Twenty20 games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you