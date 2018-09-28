Josh Tongue: Worcestershire bowler to miss England Lions tour with injury

Josh Tongue has taken 91 wickets in 26 first-class matches so far in his career

Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue will miss this winter's England Lions tour of the UAE after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot.

The 20-year-old had been named in the Lions' squad for the four-day fixture against Pakistan A in November.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, who was already in the limited-overs squad, has replaced Tongue in the red-ball side.

As well as the four-day fixtures, the Lions will also play five 50-over matches and two Twenty20 games.