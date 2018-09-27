Anuj Dal: Derbyshire batsman agrees contract extension until end of 2019

Derbyshire batsman Anuj Dal
Anuj Dal made his first-class debut for Derbyshire against Sussex in August

Derbyshire batsman Anuj Dal has agreed a one-year deal to keep him at the county until the end of next season.

The 22-year-old made both his first-class and T20 debuts this season and also had an impressive campaign for the second team in all formats.

"I'm delighted to sign a professional deal to cap what's been a great summer for me," Dal told Derbyshire's website.

The right-hander has played four matches in County Championship Division Two following his debut in August.

