Anuj Dal: Derbyshire batsman agrees contract extension until end of 2019
-
- From the section Cricket
Derbyshire batsman Anuj Dal has agreed a one-year deal to keep him at the county until the end of next season.
The 22-year-old made both his first-class and T20 debuts this season and also had an impressive campaign for the second team in all formats.
"I'm delighted to sign a professional deal to cap what's been a great summer for me," Dal told Derbyshire's website.
The right-hander has played four matches in County Championship Division Two following his debut in August.