Matt Carter: Off-spinner signs new two-year contract with Nottinghamshire

Matt Carter was Nottinghamshire's leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup this season

Nottinghamshire off-spinner Matt Carter has signed a new two-year deal to keep him at Trent Bridge until 2020.

The 22-year-old made both his List A and T20 debuts this season, taking 13 wickets in the One-Day Cup.

He also claimed 16 wickets in four County Championship Division One appearances, including a five-wicket haul against Somerset in June.

"I feel like I've had a good season," Carter said. "I'm over the moon to have signed a new deal at Notts."