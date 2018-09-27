Matt Carter: Off-spinner signs new two-year contract with Nottinghamshire
-
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire off-spinner Matt Carter has signed a new two-year deal to keep him at Trent Bridge until 2020.
The 22-year-old made both his List A and T20 debuts this season, taking 13 wickets in the One-Day Cup.
He also claimed 16 wickets in four County Championship Division One appearances, including a five-wicket haul against Somerset in June.
"I feel like I've had a good season," Carter said. "I'm over the moon to have signed a new deal at Notts."