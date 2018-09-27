Gloucestershire: Graeme van Buuren signs one-year contract extension

From the section

Graeme van Buuren joined Gloucestershire in April 2016

Gloucestershire all-rounder Graeme van Buuren has signed a one-year contract extension with the county.

The 28-year-old South African-born right-hander qualifies as a non-overseas player due to his wife holding a British passport.

His 2018 season was cut short by injury after playing against Middlesex in the T20 Blast in August.

"I feel I have much unfinished business to play out with Gloucestershire next season and beyond," Van Buuren said.