Haseeb Hameed: Lancashire's Paul Allott says batsman's form is a 'mystery'

Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott says Haseeb Hameed's deteriorating performances with the bat are a "complete and utter mystery".

Hameed, 21, scored just 165 County Championship runs this season - at an average of 9.71 - as the Red Rose were relegated to Division Two.

In 2016 he averaged 49.91, earning an England call-up and three Test caps.

"Haseeb Hameed is a dilemma for us - we gave him more opportunity, probably, than he deserved," Allott said.

"Far too many games, probably, but having said that I've not seen a more talented young opening batsman in my 40-odd years in the game."

Hameed scored 219 runs in his three Test appearances for England in India until a broken finger ended his tour prematurely.

Allot says Lancashire are "looking to youth", while also seeking to bolster their batting ranks having missed out on signing Joe Clarke, who instead joined Nottinghamshire.

"The way he [Hameed] played here for us two years ago and then went to India and opened the batting for England - he was everybody's choice as the next Alastair Cook basically," Allott told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Where his form and function have gone and disappeared to is a complete and utter mystery to us.

"I'm obviously very keen that he rejuvenates himself and finds his form again."

