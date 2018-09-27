Will Davis: Leicestershire sign Derbyshire fast bowler

Will Davis
Will Davis predominantly played for Derbyshire's second XI in the 2018 season

Leicestershire have signed fast bowler Will Davis from East Midlands rivals Derbyshire on a two-year contract.

The Staffordshire-born 22-year-old has taken 40 first-class wickets in 13 matches so far in his career.

"I felt that I needed a change and I am delighted that Leicestershire have made me a great offer," Davis said.

Head coach Paul Nixon told Leicestershire's website: "Will is a highly-promising young quick bowler who we have been tracking for a while."

