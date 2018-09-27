Will Davis: Leicestershire sign Derbyshire fast bowler

Will Davis predominantly played for Derbyshire's second XI in the 2018 season

Leicestershire have signed fast bowler Will Davis from East Midlands rivals Derbyshire on a two-year contract.

The Staffordshire-born 22-year-old has taken 40 first-class wickets in 13 matches so far in his career.

"I felt that I needed a change and I am delighted that Leicestershire have made me a great offer," Davis said.

Head coach Paul Nixon told Leicestershire's website: "Will is a highly-promising young quick bowler who we have been tracking for a while."