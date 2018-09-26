BBC Sport - Robert Croft: Glamorgan coach welcomes external review

Croft welcomes Glamorgan external review

  • From the section Cricket

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft says having an independent review into a lacklustre season will be helpful.

The Welsh team finished the season on a high note with victory over Leicestershire, but that was just their second win in the County Championship as they finished bottom of Division Two.

Results in limited overs cricket have also been disappointing, prompting chief executive and director of cricket Hugh Morris to announce the review.

