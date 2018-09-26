Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up final against India

Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman has taken 60 wickets in 33 one-day internationals for Bangladesh
Asia Cup, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh 239 (48.5 overs): Mushfiqur 99, Junaid 4-19
Pakistan 202-9 (50 overs): Imam-ul-Haq 83, Mustafizur 4-43
Bangladesh won by 37 runs
Scorecard

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to set up a meeting with India in the Asia Cup final.

Batting first, Bangladesh were reduced to 12-3 before Mushfiqur Rahim's 99 helped them to 239 in Abu Dhabi. Junaid Khan finished with 4-19.

Imam-ul-Haq made 83 in reply but Pakistan lost wickets regularly, with pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman taking 4-43 as they fell short on 202-9.

Bangladesh face defending champions India in Dubai on Friday.

India won by seven wickets when the sides met in the Super Four stage.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you