England Lions: Jason Roy named in four-day squad for UAE tour

Jason Roy
Jason Roy has played 65 one-day internationals and 31 Twenty20s for England

England one-day opener Jason Roy has been named in the four-day squad for the Lions' winter tour of the UAE.

The 28-year-old Surrey batsman has been included alongside Kent batsman Sam Billings and England pace bowler Mark Wood for the four-day match against Pakistan A starting on 18 November.

Roy, who has batted at three this season, made 128 in the county champions' final match against Essex.

The Lions will also play five 50-over matches and two Twenty20 games.

Pace bowler Craig Overton and off-spinner Dom Bess, who have played Test cricket for England, have also been called up for the four-day match.

Surrey off-spinner Amar Virdi, who has taken 38 first-class wickets at 31.31 this season, and outgoing Worcestershire batsman Joe Clarke.

Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone are among the 15 players named in the limited-overs squad.

Lions squads

Four-day squad: Dom Bess (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Max Holden (Middlesex), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Jamie Porter (Essex), Jason Roy (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire - subject to medical clearance), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Limited-overs squad: Dom Bess (Somerset), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Max Holden (Middlesex), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Jamie Porter (Essex), Mark Wood (Durham).

England Lions tour of UAE
Nov 18-21: Four-day match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi
Nov 25 - Dec 5: Five 50-over matches v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi
December 7 & 8: Two T20 matches v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

