James Foster: Essex wicketkeeper 'disappointed' with decision to let him go

James Foster played for England during the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009

Essex wicketkeeper James Foster says he is "very disappointed" with the club's decision not to renew his deal, leading him to retire from cricket.

The 38-year-old, who played seven Tests and 11 One-Day Internationals for England, is to move into coaching.

"I wanted to keep playing [for Essex] but unfortunately the club wanted to move on," Foster told BBC Essex.

"I was a bit surprised because I thought I had plenty of cricket left in me, but it was the club's decision."

Keeper/batsman Foster played his first Championship game in August 2000 and was Essex captain from 2010-15.

Foster made his Test debut, aged just 21, in India in 2001 but was discarded after the 2002-03 Ashes series in Australia, only to reappear briefly as a member of the T20 team in 2009.

"I went into a meeting and I got told they weren't going to renew my contract," he said. "I thought it was maybe going to come the year before, but in the end I got offered a one-year deal.

"I'm very disappointed with the decision but they felt it was what's best for them and I've just got to respect that.

"It feels weird that I'm no longer going to be a professional cricketer and it feels weird I won't be driving to Chelmsford for work, or any sort of affiliation with the club."

Foster has been involved in youth coaching in recent years and will continue with that, while also taking up franchise roles in Australia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.