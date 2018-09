Sri Lanka v England: Angelo Mathews left out of hosts' ODI squad

Angelo Mathews averages 42.36 with the bat and 34.21 with the ball in 203 one-day internationals

Former captain Angelo Mathews has been dropped from the Sri Lanka one-day squad but has been named in the party for the Tests against England.

The all-rounder, 31, was sacked as ODI skipper on Sunday after Sri Lanka's exit from the Asia Cup.

Dinesh Chandimal will lead Sri Lanka in five ODIs against England, which begin on 10 October and are followed by a Twenty20 international.

The first of three Tests begins in Galle on 6 November.

Opener Kaushal Silva and left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara have been recalled to the Test squad.

Pushpakumara is one of five spinners in the 16-strong group.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness).