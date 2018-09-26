Ivan Thomas: Kent fast bowler faces absence after knee surgery

Kent's Ivan Thomas
Ivan Thomas requires a full knee reconstruction after a training ground injury

Kent fast bowler Ivan Thomas will miss six to nine months of cricket as he requires knee surgery on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old needs a full reconstruction after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee.

He sustained the injury in training before the County Championship Division Two clash against Glamorgan last week.

A statement on the club website said: "He will be continually monitored throughout his recovery."

