County Championship: Craig Overton hat-trick helps Somerset to innings win v Notts

Craig Overton played three Tests for England last winter against Australia and New Zealand

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Somerset 463: Hildreth 137; Gurney 6-106 Nottinghamshire 133: C Overton 4-27, Abell 3-0 & 184 (f/o): Mullaney 54; Davey 3-20, C Overton 3-68 Somerset (24 pts) beat Notts (2 pts) by an innings and 146 runs Scorecard

Craig Overton took a hat-trick - the second by a Somerset bowler in two days - as they beat Nottinghamshire by an innings and 146 runs.

Overton followed captain Tom Abell's first-innings effort at Trent Bridge, removing Ben Slater, Samit Patel and Riki Wessels in successive balls.

All three wickets were catches taken at slip by Marcus Trescothick.

Josh Davey (3-20) wrapped up Notts' second innings for 184 to seal victory for the Division One runners-up.

There are many instances of two hat-tricks being taken in the same first-class match, including eight players who have achieved the feat individually.

The most recent of those was in November 2017, when Australia paceman Mitchell Starc took a hat-trick in each innings of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia.

Nottinghamshire finished level on points with Lancashire, who beat Hampshire in their final fixture, but avoided relegation by virtue of having won four Championship matches this season compared to Lancashire's three victories.