County Championship: Gary Ballance shines as Yorkshire beat relegated Worcestershire

Gary Ballance ended the season with 906 runs, despite missing the opening two matches in the County Championship

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester (day three): Worcestershire 340 & 221: Ali 67, Parnell 58*; Coad 4-56, Patterson 3-38 Yorkshire 428: Ballance 194, Brooks 82; Tongue 3-31 & 134-3: Ballance 60 Yorkshire (24 pts) beat Worcestershire (6 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Yorkshire beat Worcestershire by seven wickets to end the season in fourth place in the County Championship.

Resuming day three at 417-9 Gary Ballance took his total to 194 as Yorkshire were bowled out for 428.

Ben Coad took 4-56 while Steven Patterson had figures of 3-38 as the hosts were dismissed for 221 - Moeen Ali's 67 their best resistance.

Needing 134 to win, Ballance shone with the bat, hitting 60 as Yorkshire reached their target in 30.1 overs.

Ballance's first-innings knock was his biggest this season and his third century since stepping down as Yorkshire captain mid-summer as he was ably supported by Somerset-bound Jack Brooks, who hit 82 as they made 171 for the ninth wicket.

In reply Worcestershire's batsmen struggled. Ali, who hit 11 fours and a six, was the only player in the top six to score more than 21 runs as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Ali's 59-run fourth-wicket stand with Alex Milton was his side's biggest, but when the Worcestershire skipper and England star was caught and bowled by Patterson it triggered a collapse as his side went from 122-4 to 132-7 - Ed Barnard going for a duck and Ben Twohig for one as Coad took both of their wickets.

Wayne Parnell proved a stubborn obstacle for Yorkshire's bowlers as he hit an unbeaten 58, but he was the only player in the bottom five of the batting order to get into double figures.

Yorkshire, who still needed a couple of points before the game to ensure they did get relegated to Division Two, were guided home by Ballance.

Coming to the crease with the score at 47-2 the England man hit 10 fours as he and Jack Leaning (22*) put on 77 for the third wicket as Ballance showed the selectors credentials to try and get his first call-up since June last year.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire paceman Josh Tongue has been named in the England Lions squad for their one-off Test against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi in November.

His inclusion, however, is subject to him proving his fitness after sustaining a foot injury earlier in this match.