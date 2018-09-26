County Championship: Warwickshire beat Kent to win Division Two title

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel lifts the Division Two trophy

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day three): Kent 167 & 179: Crawley 75; Stone 3-35 Warwickshire 380: Sibley 119, Rhodes 110 Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Kent (2 pts) by an innings and 34 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire secured the Division Two title as they beat fellow promoted side Kent by an innings at Edgbaston.

Kent began day three on 38-1, needing 175 more to make the Bears bat again.

But the Warwickshire pacemen proved too strong, Chris Wright and Keith Barker taking two wickets each on their final appearance as the visitors were bowled out for 179.

It was all over in two balls as Jeetan Patel trapped Sam Billings lbw for 34 and Harry Podmore was run out.

From Matt Henry's first shot to mid off, Olly Stone ran out Podmore with a direct hit - to add to his two morning wickets that gave him 3-35.

Wright's departure to Division Two side Leicestershire had already been reported, but left-armer Barker's winter move to Hampshire was only announced during the lunch interval.

After taking two wickets in the morning session, Barker did not reappear after lunch as the Bears wrapped up their innings-and-34-run victory.

It was also a perfect farewell for retiring former England batsman Jonathan Trott, who received another post-match salute to accompany the guard of honour he received walking to the wicket for what proved his final innings the previous day.

Repeat success for Giles

The Division Two title is the first piece of silverware for Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles since his return to Edgbaston from Lancashire in December 2016.

Giles' first trophy in charge of the Bears, when he took over from Mark Greatbatch in 2008, was also the Division Two title.

Warwickshire ended with three players on the pitch who were also part of that previous title triumph - Trott, wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose and fast bowler Wright, who was playing that day for Essex.