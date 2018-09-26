County Championship: Glamorgan beat Leics for first win since April

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten celebrates a Leicestershire wicket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day three): Glamorgan 359: Carlson 83 & 175 Cooke 45; Taylor 4-15, Mike 3-73 Leicestershire 132 & 270 Klein 94; Hogan 4-30, van der Gugten 3-63 Glamorgan (23 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 132 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan claimed a first Championship win since their opening match of the season as they bowled Leicestershire out for 270 to win by 132 runs.

But the visitors' tail-enders, led by Dieter Klein with 94, made them wait with the last two wickets adding 168.

Michael Hogan took 4-30, while Timm van der Gugten (3-63) claimed the last wicket.

Glamorgan remain bottom of Division Two, with the Foxes in sixth, after five wins and seven losses.

It was the Welsh county's first Championship victory in Cardiff since June 2015, although they have won in Swansea and Colwyn Bay.

Debutant Tom Taylor (4-15) and Ben Mike claimed three wickets each on the third morning to shoot Glamorgan out for 175.

But a target of 403 proved dispiriting for the visitors' top order, before Klein's career-best score, together with Callum Parkinson (31) and Gavin Griffiths (38 not out) kept Glamorgan waiting for their much-needed win to round off a torrid season.