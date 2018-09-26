County Championship: Durham collapse against Middlesex in Paul Collingwood's final game

Paul Collingwood made his first-class debut for Durham in 1996

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Middlesex 121 & 355: Eskinazi 96, Gubbins 91; Wood 5-94 Durham 310 & 109: Murtagh 3-29, Andersson 2-15 Middlesex (19 pts) beat Durham (6 pts) by 57 runs Scorecard

Durham captain Paul Collingwood's career ended in disappointment as his side lost to Middlesex in Division Two.

Requiring 167 to win the hosts collapsed to 109 all out, with 42-year-old Collingwood clean bowled by Martin Andersson for 10.

Earlier, Nick Gubbins had become the second Middlesex players to lose his wicket in the 90s when he was trapped lbw by Chris Rushworth for 91.

The visitors lost four wickets for 11 runs but rallied to reach 355.

There was some confusion when Middlesex were eventually allowed to substitute injured fast bowler James Harris, who retired with concussion after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Barry McCarthy, with spinner Ollie Rayner.

The umpires were initially unsure as to whether they should allow the substitution before ultimately deciding Rayner could play, having tried and failed to get in touch with the ECB. It is understood they then informed Middlesex that he would not be permitted to bowl.

End of an era for Durham

Paul Collingwood played in 68 Tests, 197 One-Day internationals and 36 T20 games for England

It was not the way Collingwood would have liked to bring the curtain down on his rich career.

The former England man took two wickets for 25 runs in Middlesex's second innings but, coming in with his side at 48-3, he could not lead them to victory.

He passed 12,000 runs for the county in the first innings of the match and was given a standing ovation as he headed back to the pavilion for the final time.