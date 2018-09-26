County Championship: Relegated Lancashire end campaign with win over Hampshire

Keaton Jennings followed his first-innings 48 with 40 not out to help Lancashire to victory

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Hampshire 187 & 198: McManus 44*; Bailey 4-43 Lancashire 273 & 113-2: Livingstone 48*, Jennings 40* Lancashire (21 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Relegated Lancashire rounded off the Division One season with an eight-wicket victory over Hampshire.

Lancashire's drop into the second tier was confirmed when they failed to collect enough bonus points required on day two.

Tom Bailey (4-43) took the final two wickets to fall on day three to wrap up Hampshire's second innings for 198.

England's Keaton Jennings (40 not out) helped the visitors to their target of 113 in 13 overs at the Ageas Bowl.

Captain Liam Livingstone added 48 not out in an unbroken stand of 73 to secure a third win of the season for the Red Rose county, who will drop into Division Two with Worcestershire.

Lancashire finished level on points with Nottinghamshire, who lose heavily to Somerset in their final fixture, but Notts avoided relegation by virtue of having won four Championship matches this season compared to Lancashire's three victories.

Lancashire would have survived had they made 300 in 110 overs of their first innings, but were dismissed for 273.

Bailey is likely to end the season as Division One's leading wicket-taker, his eight wickets at the Ageas Bowl taking him to 64 this summer.