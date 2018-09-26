Jason Gillespie admits batting collapses cost Sussex Championship promotion

Jason Gillespie (right) guided Sussex to the T20 Blast final in his first season at the county

Jason Gillespie believes more consistency in their batting would have strengthened Sussex's Championship promotion challenge this season.

Sussex finished third in County Championship Division Two in Gillespie's first season in charge.

"The lads know they can perform a lot better," he told BBC Sussex. "That's what frustrates them the most.

"We've shown signs of promise with the bat, but we've lost wickets in clumps in a difficult season for batting."

Sussex also finished runners-up in the T20 Blast this season as Gillespie made his full-time return to coaching in county cricket.

The former Australia fast bowler and Yorkshire coach pointed to some promising performances from younger players as a reason for optimism next season.

"A couple have been afforded opportunities and shown signs of improvement in their individual games," he said. "But what we all need to improve is our consistency.

"We know next year we need to be even better. The lads are pretty clear about what they want to achieve.

"Someone like Stiaan van Zyl, who's missed most of the season with a knee injury, should be ready to go next year, so that will almost be like a new recruit.

"All we want is healthy competition for places."