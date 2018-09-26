Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger to return as T20 Blast captain and batting consultant

Michael Klinger will also work as a batting consultant at Gloucestershire next season

Australian Michael Klinger will return to Gloucestershire next season after agreeing a contract to play and captain the side in the T20 Blast.

The 38-year-old will be back for a seventh season at the county while also taking on a role as batting consultant.

"I'm looking forward to returning and extending my contract in the T20 Blast," he said. "Hopefully we can go all the way to finals day next year."

Klinger retired from first-class cricket at the end of the 2016 season.