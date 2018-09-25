Glamorgan: Quartet sign new contracts with Welsh county

Connor Brown made his first class debut in 2017

Glamorgan have handed new contracts to four of their younger Welsh players.

Batsmen Jack Murphy, 23, and Connor Brown, 21, together with 23-year-old spinner Kieran Bull have been given two-year deals.

All-rounder Owen Morgan, 24, has signed a fresh one-year contract with the Sophia Gardens club.

"It is part of our strategy to develop young local players and bring them through into the first team," chief executive Hugh Morris said.

"All four players have come through our pathway system and put in some encouraging displays for Glamorgan during their short careers.

Batsman Jack Murphy was born in Haverfordwest

"With these young players coming through into the first team, as well as the likes of Kiran Carlson and David Lloyd we are looking to build for the future and develop a side Wales can be proud of."

All four have played Championship cricket in 2018, with Murphy's 12 appearances and 522 runs making him the most regular of the four

Bull has made a successful return to the side in September 2018, more than three years after serious back problems curtailed his initial breakthrough.

Brown and Murphy also made One-Day Cup appearances in 2018, with Brown hitting 98 against Surrey at the Oval.