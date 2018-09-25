Wayne Madsen: Derbyshire batsman extends contract until 2022

Wayne Madsen
Wayne Madsen has scored more than 1,000 runs in County Championship Division Two this season

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen has signed a new three-year contract at the County Championship Division Two club.

The 34-year-old is currently the second highest run scorer in Division Two this season, having passed the 1,000-run mark for the fifth time in his career.

"I love Derbyshire, the county and its people, and together as a team, I believe we have the talent and ambition to achieve something special," he said.

Madsen has scored more than 1,500 runs in all formats this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you