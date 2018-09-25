BBC Sport - Moeen Ali: Cricket intimidation needn't be offensive
Moeen Ali: Cricket intimidation needn't be offensive
The England cricketer who said he was called 'Osama' on the field, says the practice of sledging, where players try to distract the opposition, needn't be offensive.
Moeen Ali wrote in his autobiography that an Australian player made the slur in the 2015 Ashes.
An investigation of the incident has been closed after Cricket Australia said no new evidence had been presented.