County Championship: Wagg helps put Glamorgan in control v Leics

Graham Wagg's bowling has Glamorgan in control against Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day two): Glamorgan 359: Carlson 83, Meschede 55, van der Gugten 50; Griffiths 3-71 & 106-4 Leicestershire 132 (48.3 overs) Dearden 48; Wagg 3-25 Glamorgan 7 pts, Leicestershire 3 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan took control on day two in Cardiff as they reached 106-4, a lead of 333 runs, after shooting Leicestershire out for just 132.

They lost three wickets for one before Chris Cooke (41*) brought stability.

Earlier Harry Dearden, ninth out for 48, provided the only real Foxes resistance.

Graham Wagg (3-25) started the slide having Colin Ackermann and Mark Cosgrove caught behind off successive balls either side of lunch.

Glamorgan's bowlers all performed well to take a first innings lead of 227, the first such advantage since the opening game of the season.

Leicestershire now face a massive run-chase to end the season after Cooke and Jeremy Lawlor added 67 in the lengthening shadows to restore Glamorgan's whip-hand.

Sixteen wickets fell in the day despite a good batting track and fine weather, with Glamorgan opting against enforcing the follow-on.

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's very good good position, quite strange, but we've played some good cricket so far. We were a bit shaky in the first hour of batting but Jeremy Lawlor and Chris Cooke have played really well, so we'll kick on again (with the bat) and then the hard work begins.

"It was nice to see the back of Cossie (Mark Cosgrove), quite pleased with my bowling, I'm disappointed not to have been in the team more, but I felt in good rhythm.

"We won our first game, there was a couple more we could have won but we've had some really bad losses along the way. If we can finish with a win it can transform your mind-set going into the winter period and next year, and this is a game we're well in the mix to win."

Leicestershire batsman Harry Dearden told BBC Radio Leicester:

"If you want to win games, you've got to take partnerships big and there's a lot of lads in the dressing-room know they can do better. Disappointed (to miss out on a 50), but it's my first time batting at five and it's the first time I've encountered that situation (running out of partners), so I'll learn from that.

"We're always trying to win games from wherever we are, it is a difficult ask but we'll believe, hopefully we can knock them over in the first hour then set our stall out to bat."