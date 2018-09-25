County Championship: Northants beat Sussex by four wickets inside two days

Ben Cotton
Ben Cotton's second innings figures of 5-48 were the best of his career
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day two):
Sussex 118 & 222: Finch 63, Wells 50; Cotton 5-48
Northamptonshire 171 & 172-4: Curran 83*, Rossington 51*; Robinson 3-48
Northants (19 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by six wickets
Scorecard

Northamptonshire thrashed Sussex by six wickets inside two days to end their Division Two campaign on a high.

Resuming on 4-0, Sussex were all out for 222 - Harry Finch's 63 and Luke Wells' 50 in a third-wicket stand of 109 the highlight of the innings.

Ben Cotton had figures of 5-48 as six Sussex players made five runs or fewer.

Northants chased down their target of 170 in 37.1 overs as Ben Curran (83*) and Adam Rossignton (51*) put on a match-winning fifth-wicket stand of 90.

Curran, 22, only made his first-class debut on 29 August and his knock was his best yet in the County Championship.

Three wickets from Ollie Robinson, who ended with figures of 3-48, briefly brought about hope for Sussex that they could take the game into a third day having reduced the hosts to 82-4, but Curran and Rossington steered Northampton home.

