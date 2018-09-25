County Championship: Gloucestershire end day on top after Derbyshire crumble

Luis Reece was one of several bowlers on both sides to take advantage of the conditions, taking 7-20

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day two): Derbyshire 184 & 157: Hughes 55; Higgins 3-17 Gloucestershire 163 Dent 37; Reece 7-20 & 29-2: Hammond 15; Ferguson 2-13 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (3 pt) by 150 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire put themselves in the driving seat to chase down 179 and beat Derbyshire on a day dominated by the bowlers at the County Ground.

The visitors resumed the day on 100-5 but their first-innings 163 all out left them 21 runs short, Luis Reece taking seven wickets for 20 runs.

Derbyshire's second stint ended for just 157 runs, with last man standing Alex Hughes making a painstaking 55.

Glos stuttered, with two more wickets falling in the day's final 10 overs.

Skipper Chris Dent went first ball, then wicketkeeper batsman James Bracey followed as Lockie Ferguson took his second wicket.

However, Miles Hammond and George Drissell nursed the hosts to 29-2 at stumps as Derbyshire's bowlers cranked up the pressure with some searing deliveries late on.

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen confirmed his three-year contract extension with the county earlier in the day, but could only make 14 before he became one of Ryan Higgins' three wickets for just 17.