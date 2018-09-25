County Championship: Lancashire relegated to Division Two

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone was out to the first ball he faced on day two against Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 187: Bailey 4-57, Gleeson 3-34 Lancashire 273: Jones 68; Edwards 4-72, Holland 3-48 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 86 runs - Lancashire relegated Scorecard

Lancashire have been relegated to Division Two of the County Championship after being bowled out for 273 by Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Nottinghamshire's two bowling bonus points against Somerset meant Lancashire needed to pass 300 within 110 overs of their first innings to keep their survival hopes alive.

However, after resuming on 123-4, the tail collapsed to the second new ball.

Lancashire will go down to the second tier alongside Worcestershire.

Captain Liam Livingstone (46) was out to the first ball he faced on the second morning, bowled by a Fidel Edwards yorker, but Rob Jones (68) gave the visitors hope of an unlikely escape.

He was dropped in the slips just before lunch, but was trapped lbw shortly after the interval to leave Lancashire 241-7.

With Nottinghamshire faltering with the bat at Trent Bridge, Josh Bohannon (28) and Tom Bailey (16) pushed Lancashire closer to 300 but they then lost three wickets for no runs and Edwards (4-72) wrapped things up by dismissing Saqib Mahmood lbw.

Batting struggles lead to Lancashire demise

Veteran seamer Graham Onions has taken 57 Championship wickets in his first season with Lancashire after joining from Durham

Lancashire are guaranteed to end the 2018 season with 40 bowling bonus points - more than any other team in the top tier - thanks to the efforts of Tom Bailey and Graham Onions.

Seamers Bailey (60) and Onions (57) are the two leading wicket-takers in the division, but it is batting struggles that have contributed to Lancashire's demise.

They have failed to pass 200 in 10 of their 23 Championship innings, while only one of their batsmen - England opener Keaton Jennings - has an average above 40 in the four-day game for the Red Rose county this summer.