County Championship: Westley & Harmer tons forge big Essex lead over champions Surrey

Tom Westley has scored two centuries and a fifty in his past three innings for Essex in the County Championship

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 67: Porter 4-26, Cook 4-27 & 88-1: Stoneman 41; Essex 477-8 dec: Westley 134, Harmer 102*, Vijay 80; Dernbach 4-95 Surrey (2 pts) trail Essex (6 pts) by 322 runs Scorecard

Centuries from Tom Westley and Simon Harmer helped Essex to a huge lead over unbeaten champions Surrey at The Oval.

Westley moved on from his overnight 93 not out to score 134 in Essex's first-innings total of 477-8 declared.

Adam Wheater, who retired hurt on 68, and Harmer 102 (not out) put on 159 together for the seventh wicket for an advantage of 410 after the hosts were bowled for just 67 on day one.

Surrey closed the second day on 88-1, still trailing by 322 runs.

Having won 10 and drawn three of their 13 games so far this season, Surrey face the prospect of rounding off their title-winning campaign with an innings defeat.

Champions of 2017, Essex, began their final match with a slim chance of finishing second behind Surrey, but Somerset have clinched the runners-up spot by gaining the required bonus points from their game against Nottinghamshire.

Westley, who played five Tests for England last summer, has found form in the final weeks of the season.

After making scores of 110 not out and 55 in his previous two innings, Westley reached his 20th first-class hundred with two glances to fine leg for successive fours.

His 282-ball innings ended just before lunch with an edge down the leg side to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off the bowling of Rikki Clarke.

Harmer got to his second first-class century with a six over long-on off spinner Amar Virdi, while Wheater had also looked poised to reach three figures but was hit on the hand by a rising Morne Morkel delivery before tea and did not come out to bat after the interval.

In reply, Surrey opener Mark Stoneman helped steady the ship despite the loss of partner Rory Burns for 18, and he and Jason Roy survived intact at stumps.