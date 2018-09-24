Stuart Law: Middlesex appoint West Indies boss as new head coach

Stuart Law has been head coach of the West Indies since January 2017

Middlesex have appointed West Indies boss Stuart Law as their new head coach.

The former Australia batsman, who will start his Lord's role in December, has agreed a four-year deal and will lead the Division Two side in all formats.

The 49-year-old's appointment means Twenty20 coach Daniel Vettori will leave after two seasons with the club.

"It's a privilege to be asked to coach Middlesex and to accept one of the plum jobs in world cricket," Law said.

He will leave his job with West Indies after their tours of India and Bangladesh.

"I have very much enjoyed my time with the West Indies and wish the staff and players every success," Law added.

"There is never a good time to leave but the opportunity to work with Middlesex for four years at the home of cricket was too good to decline."

Law played one Test for Australia, but featured in 54 one-day internationals and led Queensland to five Sheffield Shield and two one-day titles as captain.

He also played in England for Essex, Lancashire and Derbyshire.

After a spell as Sri Lanka's assistant coach and later head coach, he took charge of Bangladesh before joining the West Indies in January 2017.

"We're chuffed because we've got a good man and coach and someone who's going to do very well moving forward," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser told BBC Radio London.

"I had a couple of meetings and a number conversations with Stuart and he came across really well. He will be someone the players really enjoy working for too."