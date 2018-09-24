Moeen Ali 'Osama' investigation closed by Cricket Australia

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was making his Ashes debut in the first Test at Cardiff in 2015

An investigation into a claim that England all-rounder Moeen Ali was called 'Osama' by an Australia player in the 2015 Ashes has been closed.

Cricket Australia said no new evidence had been presented.

The governing body launched an investigation after Moeen wrote about the incident in his autobiography.

"We have followed up with the England and Wales Cricket Board and confirmed the incident was investigated at the time," CA said.

"A response was provided to Moeen.

"Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further at the time and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries.

"As such, the matter is considered closed.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to remarks of this nature, they have no place in our sport, or in society, and any allegations raised with us are treated seriously and respectfully."

Moeen, 31, said the comment was made in the first Test of the 2015 series, which England won 3-2 to regain the Ashes.

In an extract of his book published in the Times, Moeen said: "An Australian player had turned to me on the field and said, 'Take that, Osama'. I could not believe what I had heard.

"I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field."

The alleged slur appears to be a reference to Islamist terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Moeen, who was born in Birmingham, is a Muslim of Pakistani and English heritage.

Moeen said he told "a couple" of team-mates about the incident and believed England coach Trevor Bayliss raised it with then Australia counterpart Darren Lehmann.