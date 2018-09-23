Angelo Mathews: Sri Lankan sacked as limited-overs captain before England tour

Angelo Mathews was one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 2015

Sri Lanka's cricket board have sacked limited-overs captain Angelo Mathews after their exit from the Asia Cup.

Test captain Dinesh Chandimal will lead the team in all formats for the series against England.

Sri Lanka face England in five one-day matches, a one-off Twenty20 contest and three Tests, starting on 10 October.

Mathews - who was ODI and T20 captain - has been criticised for his leadership at the Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka losing to Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka were beaten by 137 runs against Bangladesh in their opening match of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and failed to make the Super Four stage.

They have lost 30 of their 40 matches since January 2017.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board released a statement announcing the move but did not say why Mathews was sacked.