Glamorgan unchanged for final game against Leicestershire

Leicestershire beat Glamorgan by three runs at Grace Road in May

County Championship Division 2: Glamorgan v Leicestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Mon, 24-Thurs 27 Sept Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary via BBC Sport website and app; updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Leicester

Glamorgan have named an unchanged squad for their final Championship game of 2018 against Leicestershire in Cardiff.

A crushing innings defeat away to Kent means Glamorgan finish last for the first time since 2007.

The Foxes are without Pakistan paceman Muhammad Abbas, who has departed for international duties after taking ten wickets against Durham.

Seamers Dieter Klein and Tom Taylor and teenage keeper/batsman Harry Windells are included in their squad.

They have five Championship wins, their best tally since 2010, including a dramatic three-run win over Glamorgan at Grace Road in May.

Off the field, Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris and head coach Robert Croft will face a members' forum during the lunch interval of the first day's play.

Glamorgan (from): S Cook, Selman, Murphy, Carlson, Lawlor, C Cooke, Meschede, Smith, Bull, van der Gugten, Hogan (capt), Wagg.

Leicestershire (from): Dearden, Evans, Ackerman (capt), Cosgrove, Dexter, Javid, Hill, Mike, Parkinson, Griffiths, Klein, Swindells, Taylor.