Sam Cook: Essex pace bowler signs two-year contract at Chelmsford

Sam Cook is one wicket short of reaching the milestone of 50 in his first-class career

Sam Cook has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with Essex until the end of the 2020 county season.

The 21-year-old pace bowler helped Essex win the County Championship title in 2017 and has taken 23 wickets at 28.56 in nine games this season.

"Sam is a fantastic young bowler who has had another good year," head coach Anthony McGrath told Essex's website.

Essex are certain to finish in the top three in Division One this term and could still claim the runners-up spot.

However, they must make up a 19-point gap to second-placed Somerset in the final round of fixtures that start on Monday, when Essex's opponents will be 2018 champions Surrey.