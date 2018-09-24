County Championship: Carlson puts Glamorgan on top against Leics

Kiran Carlson is the youngest player to score a first-class century for Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day one): Glamorgan 331-8: Carlson 83, Meschede 55; Leicestershire Yet to bat Glamorgan 3 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan reached their highest first-innings score at home in 2018 as they finished on 331-8 against Leicestershire in Cardiff.

Kiran Carlson's sparkling 83 off 94 balls was the highlight of the day as he gave the innings real momentum.

Craig Meschede's 55 helped steer the home side to respectability.

Spinner Callum Parkinson, with 2-51 in 19 overs, was the best of a below-strength Foxes attack.

But Glamorgan managed to put together five half-century partnerships after being asked to bat first, with a ninth-wicket stand of 63 between Timm van der Gugten (40 not out) and Kieran Bull helping them to three batting points for the first time since April.

The improved performance, even though it came against a Leicestershire side missing four front-line bowlers, came as a members' forum heard chief executive Hugh Morris promise an independent review into Glamorgan's poor season.

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"I went out there to try to keep a clear head and stick to the game plan I've employed through the year and it came off today. It was hard work early on but I managed to cash in towards the back end of my innings.

"It was nice to get a score on the board and some runs down the order; the talk is that Timm will be the new all-rounder for next year!

"There's no hiding from it, it's been a pretty poor season in the red-ball stuff, so it's nice to get a good score on the board at home."

Debutant Leicestershire bowler Tom Taylor (2-61) told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I've been waiting five or six months to make my debut (after moving from Derbyshire), so it was a pleasure to play for the Foxes finally after time out through injury, but it was a good, testing day.

"The pitch didn't play too badly, they played pretty well and we bowled well in spells, but in between we leaked (runs) occasionally as a group. The game is evenly poised at the moment and it's about which team wants to grasp it."