County Championship: Durham start well in Paul Collingwood's farewell game v Middlesex
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
|Middlesex 121: Salisbury 6-37
|Durham 227-5: Harte 76*, Richardson 50
|Durham (4 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by 106 runs
|Scorecard
Durham took control of their Division Two match against Middlesex after a strong first day with bat and ball.
The visitors elected to bat but were quickly left to rue that decision as they slumped to 88-6.
James Harris made 31 but after he was out to the last delivery before lunch, Middlesex were quickly all out for 121 thanks to Matt Salisbury (6-37).
Retiring Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood made 32, while batsman Gareth Harte finished unbeaten on 76.
Despite not managing to reach a half-century, former England man Collingwood did pass 12,000 first-class runs for his county side.
There was some concern after tea when Middlesex's Stevie Eskinazi was forced to leave the field after being hit in the head by a Collingwood shot.
The hosts, who lost 20 wickets in a day in their humbling defeat at Leicestershire last week, had looked set to build a big first innings lead but Ethan Bamber took the wickets of both Collingwood and Ryan Davies in the final hour of play.