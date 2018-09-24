County Championship: Durham start well in Paul Collingwood's farewell game v Middlesex

Paul Collingwood
Paul Collingwood passed 12,000 first-class runs for Durham in his final match before retiring
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
Middlesex 121: Salisbury 6-37
Durham 227-5: Harte 76*, Richardson 50
Durham (4 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by 106 runs
Scorecard

Durham took control of their Division Two match against Middlesex after a strong first day with bat and ball.

The visitors elected to bat but were quickly left to rue that decision as they slumped to 88-6.

James Harris made 31 but after he was out to the last delivery before lunch, Middlesex were quickly all out for 121 thanks to Matt Salisbury (6-37).

Retiring Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood made 32, while batsman Gareth Harte finished unbeaten on 76.

Despite not managing to reach a half-century, former England man Collingwood did pass 12,000 first-class runs for his county side.

There was some concern after tea when Middlesex's Stevie Eskinazi was forced to leave the field after being hit in the head by a Collingwood shot.

The hosts, who lost 20 wickets in a day in their humbling defeat at Leicestershire last week, had looked set to build a big first innings lead but Ethan Bamber took the wickets of both Collingwood and Ryan Davies in the final hour of play.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you