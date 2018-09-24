County Championship: Surrey 67 all out v Essex as champions crumble on day one

Simon Harmer (centre) took a stunning catch at slip to dismiss prospective England batsman Rory Burns

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one): Surrey 67: Pope 26; Porter 4-26, Cook 4-27 Essex: Yet to bat Surrey 0 pts, Essex 3 pts Scorecard

Champions Surrey crumbled to 67 all out on day one of their match against 2017 County Championship winners Essex at The Oval.

The hosts, hoping to end the season unbeaten in four-day cricket, were reduced to 57-7 by lunch.

Jamie Porter (4-26) did early damage before Matt Quinn (2-10) removed Rory Burns and Ben Foakes in successive balls to start Surrey's collapse.

Sam Cook took 4-27 as Surrey's innings was wrapped up in 27 overs.

They lost their final eight wickets for 26 runs and their total is the second-lowest made by any side in Division One this season.

Essex were also the bowling team on that occasion, dismissing Yorkshire for 50 in their first innings at Chelmsford in May, but they went on to lose that game.

The visitors started with a remote chance of overhauling a 19-point gap to Somerset to finish second in Division One and gave themselves every chance of gaining the win they needed with an excellent bowling display on the first morning.

Simon Harmer took a superb one-handed catch at slip to remove Surrey opener Burns (19), who has been named in England's Test squad to tour Sri Lanka in October and November.

Will Jacks kept out Quinn's hat-trick ball but was clean bowled soon afterwards by a big in-swinger from Cook, who signed a new contract with Essex on Friday.

Burns and England batsman Ollie Pope (26) were the only Surrey batsmen to reach double figures and Pope was the last man to fall, heaving Cook to Ravi Bopara at mid-wicket.

Analysis

Nick Gledhill, BBC Essex at The Oval

If Essex were looking to lay down a marker as challengers to Surrey next season, this could hardly have been more emphatic.

It was a brilliant exhibition by the Essex seamers, who bowled a consistently full length to exploit the extravagant movement on offer.

Porter, enjoying a strong end to the season, strengthened the impression that he is ready for Test cricket and Cook was equally outstanding.

But the Surrey attack are still to have a go on this pitch and it should be remembered that Yorkshire only made 50 against Essex at Chelmsford but still won. It would be foolish to write Surrey off.

Full report to follow at end of day's play.