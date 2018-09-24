County Championship: James Hildreth's century puts Somerset on top against Nottinghamshire

James Hildreth has now scored three County Championship centuries this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Somerset 353-7: Hildreth 137, Trescothick 71, Davies 55; Gurney 5-66 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Somerset (4 pts) lead Notts (2 pts) 353 runs Scorecard

James Hildreth's century saw Somerset reach 353-7 to take control despite Harry Gurney leading a Nottinghamshire revival at Trent Bridge.

Hildreth hit 20 fours in his 137, but had some good fortune on the way with Notts twice dropping difficult chances.

Harry Gurney (5-66) ended Hildreth's 237-minute stay with a delivery that was nicked behind to Tom Moores.

Notts, who needed a maximum of five points to stay up, still need a further three to be sure of survival.

Gurney was the pick of the bowlers and ensured his side took two bonus bowling points to edge closer to safety.

As well as the prize wicket of Hildreth, Gurney also removed former England opener Marcus Trescothick (71) and Davies with the final ball of an intriguing day's play.

Hildreth's ton was his third three-figure score of the season and follows him passing 1,000 Championship runs when he reached 48 not out.

Somerset's four batting bonus points has taken them to the verge of the six points they need to guarantee second place in the Championship.

Nottinghamshire bowler Harry Gurney:

"We are quite pleased to get them seven down from the position they were in. As bowlers we'll sleep better tonight.

"It's nice to get a five-fer and I was pleased to get a batsman of (Marcus) Trescothick's quality out, even if it was a catch at extra cover.

"I'm just happy to have the five - and one or two more tomorrow morning would be nice."

Somerset batsman James Hildreth:

"I'm very pleased with how its gone. Watching Tres (Marcus Trescothick) bat, then having a partnership with him gave me a bit of confidence.

"There was a period where not much happened and the ball was swinging around a little bit and I thought they bowled quite nicely.

"So, to get through that period was good and after that it became easier. The ball got older and I was able to score a few more runs.

"It's a lovely place to play and I'm pleased to have passed 1,000 Championship runs because with only 14 games and with some of the wickets you play on, it's really quite tough to get there."