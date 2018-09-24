County Championship: Lancashire survival hopes fading at Hampshire

Keaton Jennings played six of England's seven Tests this summer but failed to score a half-century in his 10 innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Hampshire 187: Northeast 42; Bailey 4-57, Gleeson 3-34 Lancashire 123-4: Jennings 48; Holland 2-21 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (1 pt) by 64 runs Scorecard

Lancashire ended day one on 123-4 in reply to Hampshire's 187, but Division One survival is an unlikely prospect.

They began needing at least 20 points to stand any chance of staying up.

Tom Bailey (4-57) and Richard Gleeson (3-34) helped the visitors to their maximum three bowling bonus points.

But late wickets dented Lancashire's reply and they closed 64 behind at the Ageas Bowl, with England Test opener Keaton Jennings out for 48 in his first Championship appearance since July.

They looked well placed on 111-2 with Jennings and captain Liam Livingstone (46 not out) at the crease, but Jennings and nightwatchman Stephen Parry both fell to Ian Holland (2-21).

Nottinghamshire gained two bonus points on the first day of their match with Somerset at Trent Bridge, meaning Lancashire will be relegated if they do not pass 300 in the first 110 overs of their first innings.

Even if they do so and gain a maximum 24 points against Hampshire, Notts will stay up if they collect a total of five points from their final match.

Lancashire's bowlers gave them the perfect start at the Ageas Bowl, with Jimmy Adams - playing his final match for Hampshire before retiring - caught at slip for a 10-ball duck as the hosts slipped to 112-7 batting first.

Sam Northeast top-scored for Hampshire with 42 but was one of four victims for Bailey, who is Division One's leading wicket-taker with 60 at an average of 20.25.