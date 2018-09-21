Somerset: Peter Trego agrees new contract for white-ball cricket

Peter Trego is Somerset's second-highest T20 run-scorer

Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego has signed an extended white ball only contract until the end of next season.

The 37-year-old will be available for the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast but will not feature in the County Championship.

"Although it's sad to bring the curtain down on part of my playing career, I feel I've given absolutely everything I have to offer to Somerset in Championship cricket," he said.

He will combine playing with a career in construction project management.

Former Kent and Middlesex all-rounder Trego is Somerset's second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket with 3,152 runs, whilst he also has 78 wickets in the format.

He has also scored 4,573 runs and 171 wickets in List A cricket, captaining the county on five occasions.