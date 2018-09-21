County Championship: Middlesex beat Derbyshire by 117 runs despite Billy Godleman ton

Billy Godleman reached his hundred with a six off Tim Murtagh

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four): Middlesex 423 & 199-7 dec: Robson 73; Critchley 4-60 Derbyshire: 295 & 210: Godleman 105*; Murtagh 4-55 Middlesex (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 117 runs Scorecard

Middlesex beat Derbyshire by 117 runs despite an unbeaten century from former opener Billy Godleman for the visitors.

Godleman (105 not out) brought up his ton with a six off Tim Murtagh but lacked support in Derbyshire's chase of 328 after Middlesex declared on 199-7.

Rain delayed the resumption of play after lunch with Derbyshire on 108-3, but Murtagh (4-55) and Ethan Bamber (3-35) made regular breakthroughs.

Derbyshire were eventually all out for 210 with Godleman carrying his bat.