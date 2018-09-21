County Championship: Gloucestershire and Northants draw after more rain

The Brightside Ground
Rain also affected play on Wednesday and Thursday in Bristol
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day four):
Gloucestershire 125: Payne 23* Miles 23; Hutton 4-65 & 6-0
Northants 173: Rossington 43; Payne 3-29, Miles 3-52
Gloucestershire (8 pts) draw with Northants (8 pts)
Scorecard

Gloucestershire's match with Northants ended in a draw after play was abandoned on the final day in Bristol because of rain.

After day three was washed out, Gloucestershire started their second innings at 11:40 BST, but just five overs were bowled before rain returned.

With the hosts 6-0 and 42 runs behind Northants, the game was called off by the umpires at 13:00 BST.

Both sides took eight points each from the Division Two match.

