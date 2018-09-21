County Championship: Gloucestershire and Northants draw after more rain
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day four):
|Gloucestershire 125: Payne 23* Miles 23; Hutton 4-65 & 6-0
|Northants 173: Rossington 43; Payne 3-29, Miles 3-52
|Gloucestershire (8 pts) draw with Northants (8 pts)
|Scorecard
Gloucestershire's match with Northants ended in a draw after play was abandoned on the final day in Bristol because of rain.
After day three was washed out, Gloucestershire started their second innings at 11:40 BST, but just five overs were bowled before rain returned.
With the hosts 6-0 and 42 runs behind Northants, the game was called off by the umpires at 13:00 BST.
Both sides took eight points each from the Division Two match.