County Championship: Yorkshire move closer to survival after draw against Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Yorkshire 184: Edwards 4-83 & 287-5: Lyth 134*, Tattersall 43 Hampshire 157: Bresnan 5-28 Yorkshire (8 pts) drew with Hampshire (8 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire moved closer to securing their Division One status as rain and a wet Headingley outfield saw their match with Hampshire finish in a draw.

They will need just two more points in their last game against Worcestershire next week to avoid relegation.

No play was possible after lunch on day three due to rain and an abandonment of the last day was confirmed at midday.

Fourth-placed Hampshire's survival was secured earlier in the match after Worcestershire's defeat by Essex.

They host second-from-bottom Lancashire from Monday, who are the only side who can still overhaul fifth-placed Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in sixth.

But the Red Rose will more than likely need to win with maximum bonus points to have a chance of doing so as they are 19 points behind Nottinghamshire.