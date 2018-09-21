County Championship: Somerset v Surrey called off after storm damages wicket

Surrey claim 13 points from the match in all, with Somerset taking six

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day four): Surrey 485: Elgar 110, Stoneman 85, Burns 78; Abell 3-52 Somerset 146: Davey 36; Morkel 3-19, McKerr 3-20 & 168-3: Ali 61*, Hildreth 60 Somerset (6 pts) draw with Surrey (13 pts) Scorecard

Somerset's County Championship match with champions Surrey has been abandoned after damage to the wicket at Taunton caused by Storm Bronagh.

Covers were blown from the wicket, with the pitch deemed unfit for play.

Surrey were hoping to seal a 10th win in a row on day four, with second-placed Somerset 168-3 and needing 171 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Both teams take five points for a draw, with Somerset 19 points clear of third-placed Essex before the final games.

"Not even additional sandbags and secondary ties on covers could hold them [the covers] in place," said Somerset CEO Andrew Cornish.

"Apologies for those planning to come today but that was a prolonged and exceptional storm last night."