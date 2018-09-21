Malahide will host Ireland v England ODI in May 2019

Malahide cricket ground will play host to Ireland's ODI against England in May

Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin has been designated as the venue to host a one-day international between Ireland and England on Friday 3 May 2019.

The ODI was initially announced in June 2018, with Ireland and England also to meet in their first Test match at Lord's on 24-27 July next year.

The choice of venue was part of Cricket Ireland's broader consideration of venue allocation policies.

Further announcements will be made for the remainder of the 2019 programme.

Cricket Ireland have revealed that a wide-ranging endorsement of a plan to overhaul venue allocation policies and procedures for marquee fixtures was agreed at its recent Board meeting in Cork.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: "We are, of course, looking forward to our first Test match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in July 2019, but we are equally eagerly anticipating hosting England in an ODI here in Ireland ahead of the Test.

"We expect there will be immense interest in the match, as it will be seen by England as a key part of their preparations ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

"As it stands, in 2019 we will have four Full Member national men's teams visiting our shores, playing in different formats."

Venue allocation 'crucial'

"The importance of venue allocation for these fixtures is crucial in providing the best conditions we can for our national side, while trying to manage the usual wear-and-tear that pitches endure over a season for the inter-provincial sides and clubs that also use those grounds.

"The Board considered this issue in detail and has endorsed the development of a new Match Allocation Policy for international and Inter-Provincial matches in Ireland.

"This move recognises the increased demand on our international-rated grounds given our entrance into the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

"We currently have just four international-rated grounds in Ireland - Malahide, Clontarf, Stormont and Bready. The challenge of using club grounds for international matches is that when it comes to access, infrastructure and pitch quality there are competing demands and expectations between users of those grounds."

"The Board's decision will enable Cricket Ireland to work closer with Provincial Unions and clubs to create a sustainable network of cricket venues across this island."