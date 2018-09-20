Shabaz Nadeem: 8-10 by Indian spinner breaks List A limited-overs bowling record

Shahbaz Nadeem plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League

Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took eight wickets for 10 runs to break the world record for the best bowling figures in top-level limited-overs cricket.

The 29-year-old returned figures of 10-4-10-8 for Jharkhand against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's highest domestic one-day competition.

The previous best List A limited-overs figures were 8-15 by fellow Indian slow left-armer Rahul Sanghvi in 1997.

Nadeem also took a hat-trick spread across two overs during his spell.

He took the first eight wickets of the innings at the TI Cycles Ground in Chennai before Anukul Roy, another slow left-armer, claimed the final two as Rajasthan were dismissed for 73, with Jharkhand chasing down their target in 14.3 overs to win by seven wickets.

Nadeem is uncapped at full international level, but has played for India A and India Under-19s, and has also featured for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

List A cricket includes one-day internationals and top-level one-day tournaments in each country - most of which are now played over a standard 50 overs.

Former Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Chaminda Vaas holds the ODI bowling record, having taken 8-19 against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2001.