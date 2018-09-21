Durham: Marcus North appointed new director of cricket

Marcus North played in two Ashes series in 2009 and 2010-11 against England

Former Australia batsman Marcus North has been appointed Durham's new director of cricket.

North, 39, will succeed Geoff Cook, who leaves the club at the end of the season as part of a restructure.

He played 21 Tests for his country while Durham were one of five counties he had spells with in England.

"With the season concluding next week it is the perfect time to review current strategies," North told the Durham website.

"International and first-class cricket have been a major part of my life and this role allows me to utilise my experience and skills in a different capacity."

North, whose wife is from Gateshead, has lived in the North East for several years and has been director of South Northumberland Cricket Club since 2015.

The left-hander also had stints with Derbyshire, Gloucestershire, Hampshire and Lancashire in county cricket and has been a regular television pundit.

"I've known Marcus for a number of years and he was the outstanding candidate following our thorough recruitment process," said Durham chief executive Tim Bostock.

Durham have underachieved in four-day cricket this season, currently sitting eighth in the County Championship Division Two table.

This week they were beaten inside two days against Leicestershire, who dismissed them for just 61 and 66 - their two lowest totals since becoming a first-class county in 1992.

North - who will start his role on 1 October - is expected to carry out a review of the club from academy through to first team and coaching staff, before reporting to the board.