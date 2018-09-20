County Championship: Somerset battle on third day against Surrey

Only Surrey's Rory Burns (seven) has passed the 50-run mark more often than James Hildreth (six, pictured) in 2018

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three): Surrey 485: Elgar 110, Stoneman 85, Burns 78; Abell 3-52 Somerset 146: Davey 36; Morkel 3-19, McKerr 3-20 & 168-3: Ali 61*, Hildreth 60 Somerset (1 pt) trail Surrey (8 pts) by 171 runs Scorecard

James Hildreth and Azhar Ali struck half-centuries as Somerset battled back on day three, although Surrey are still in command of their match at Taunton.

Resuming on 122-9, Josh Davey (36) pushed the hosts towards 146 all out.

With a first-innings advantage of 339, county champions Surrey enforced the follow-on and struck immediately as Marcus Trescothick fell for a duck.

But Hildreth (60) and Azhar (61 not out) put on 97 to help Somerset to 168-3 at stumps, still 171 runs behind.

Hildreth fell after tea, but captain Tom Abell (21 not out) joined Azhar in the middle to share an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 61.

The match looked to be heading for a swift conclusion when Morne Morkel bowled Trescothick for a six-ball duck - dismissing him for a pair - and opening partner Tom Banton fell to leave the score 4-2.

But on a day disrupted by rain and gloomy weather, with the players going off four times because of bad light, the hosts at least gave themselves a chance of rescuing an unlikely draw.

With better weather forecast for Friday, unbeaten Surrey will still be confident of forcing victory - and potentially their sixth win by an innings this season.

Somerset batsman Azhar Ali:

"When you don't do very well in the first innings and have to follow on you feel down and it's always a tough situation.

"Even though we have a very good batting line-up, we still have a big challenge ahead of us.

"But we have responded, especially Hildy who batted as he always does in pressure situations, and played very fluently.

"We have got some partnerships going again, which you need to from the situation we were in,.

Surrey seamer Conor McKerr:

"It was definitely a good decision and a positive one for us to make them follow on.

"Stop start days are never easy for bowlers or batsmen and, while we gave it everything, we still have a game to win.

"The pitch has been pretty consistent throughout. The first day we took advantage of what they bowled and then we bowled very well ourselves on day two.

"If you bowl well you get your rewards. I was very happy with the way I bowled and the ball is coming out very nicely."