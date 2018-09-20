County Championship: Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire rained off on day three

The Brightside Ground
Gloucestershire are currently seventh in Division Two, while Northants are ninth
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day three):
Gloucestershire 125: Payne 23* Miles 23; Hutton 4-65
Northants 173: Rossington 43; Payne 3-29, Miles 3-52
Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Northants (3 pts) by 48 runs
Day three of Gloucestershire's Division Two match against Northamptonshire at Bristol was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

After persistent rainfall throughout the day, play was eventually called off after an inspection at 15:15 BST.

Only 53 overs were possible on day two because of poor weather, with the final session wiped out completely by rain.

Gloucestershire are set to begin their second innings 48 runs behind their opponents.

