Dan Worrall: Gloucestershire re-sign Australia seamer for 2019 season

Dan Worrall took 16 wickets in four Championship games this season

Gloucestershire have re-signed Australia seamer Dan Worrall as their overseas player for the 2019 season.

The 27-year-old played for them in the County Championship and One-Day Cup this season, but had his spell cut short by a foot injury.

Worrall has played three one-day internationals for his country, the last coming in October 2016.

"I can't wait to get back and join up with the boys in April," he told the club website.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson said: "He showed his quality during his short stint this season and I'm sure he will perform outstandingly next season."

Worrall will be available to play in all formats for the Division Two side.